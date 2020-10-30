Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold ETFs log Rs 2,400-cr inflow in Sept quarter

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw staggering net inflows of over Rs 2,400 crore in the three months ended September 30, as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:23 IST
Gold ETFs log Rs 2,400-cr inflow in Sept quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw staggering net inflows of over Rs 2,400 crore in the three months ended September 30, as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19. In comparison, investors had infused Rs 172 crore in this asset class in July-September 2019, according to the data available with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The category has been among the better-performing ones so far this year and received a net inflow of Rs 5,957 crore. As per the data, a net sum of Rs 2,426 crore was pumped into gold-linked ETFs in three months ended September 30, 2020.

Divam Sharma, co-founder at Green Portfolio, said returns generated by gold ETF's over the last one year have increased number of investors buying the asset. "Gold investment picked up due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19," said Harsh Jain, co-founder of Groww.

Investors expected to see very volatile markets world over, and in such times, investment in very safe assets like gold always shoots up. Even though now, the markets have mostly recovered and reached the pre-pandemic levels, uncertainty remains high going forward, Jain said. "We have seen a re-emergence of higher COVID-19 cases in many parts of Europe and USA. Many countries are imposing lockdowns in a staged manner again. This is leading to a higher economic uncertainty again. In such conditions, higher investment in gold assets is expected," he added.

Gopal Kavalireddi, head of research at FYERS, said the US presidential elections outcome will have a bearing on the performance of equities over the next couple of months. This could prompt investors to reverse their choice and hedge their investments with gold ETFs. Month-wise, investors put in a net Rs 202 crore in January, Rs 1,483 crore in February, but withdrew Rs 195 crore in March on profit-booking.

Inflows resumed in April at Rs 731 crore, followed by Rs 815 crore in May, Rs 494 crore in June, Rs 921 crore in July, Rs 908 crore in August and Rs 597 crore in September. Despite the slight fall in inflows of gold ETF in September, Sharma said the outlook for the remaining part of the year looks positive. "With the COVID-19 cases rebounding globally; continued liquidity and lower interest rates from central banks globally; and markets nearing the pre-COVID-19 levels, investors will continue to invest surplus liquidity in safer assets like gold," he added.

He, further, said investors looking to invest in gold can choose between gold ETF, gold mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, and physical gold. The inflows led assets under management (AUM) of gold funds surging to Rs 13,590 crore at the end of September 2020, from Rs 5,613 crore at the end of September 2019.

Gold-backed ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

National COVID lockdown not inevitable, UK foreign minister says

A national lockdown in England is not inevitable to contain an increase in COVID-19 cases, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday, adding that a localised approach could work if everyone stuck to the rules for their area.Asked...

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern ab...

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...

PM inaugurates 'Arogya Van' near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Arogya Van, a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs, near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village of Gujarats Narmada district. Arogya Van health forest is spread over an area of about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020