Inviting #BloodSisters everywhere to Think Pink with Plush

Breast Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer affecting women worldwide. In order to spread awareness about the same, the month of October is widely regarded as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:42 IST
Plush. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] October 30 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Breast Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer affecting women worldwide. In order to spread awareness about the same, the month of October is widely regarded as Breast Cancer Awareness month. To further this initiative and give women a strong voice and to speak about issues that truly matter, Plush, a new age feminine hygiene brand, has come up with a special edition box to spread awareness.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Plush launched a special box of its sanitary napkins. This box is a true celebration of the pink life containing steps to self-check as well. It shows women a few basic steps they can undertake to test themselves for lumps or any abnormal growth in order to prevent Breast Cancer. Trusted by more than 50,000 women with health and hygiene at its fore, Plush helps you enjoy a rash-free period without the abrasion of heavy synthetic sheets and lining. Their sanitary pads made out of 100 per cent US cotton are both kinder to the skin and planet.

Its founders Ketan Munoth and Prince Kapoor intended to continue raising awareness about issues regarding women's health and challenging stereotypes regarding menstruation. Plush invites you to Think Pink and celebrate health with its special edition box of 30 cotton sanitary pads to lead both a healthy and sustainable life.

So come be Kinder to both yourself and Planet with Plush and don't forget to check yourself out from time to time either. Celebrate the Pink life with Plush this October! Avail a 15 per cent discount on all products by using the code: OCT15 at www.plushforher.com

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

