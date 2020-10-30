Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Nadar University faculty member becomes Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, UK

Shiv Nadar University Associate Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry, Dr Parthapratim Munshi, has joined the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK, as a Fellow.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:06 IST
Shiv Nadar University faculty member becomes Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, UK
Shiv Nadar University logo. Image Credit: ANI

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shiv Nadar University Associate Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry, Dr Parthapratim Munshi, has joined the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK, as a Fellow. Dr Munshi was invited by the world's leading chemistry community through its 'Leaders in the Field' scheme - which identifies outstanding individuals in the chemical sciences - for his significant contributions in the field, particularly in the area of Organic multifunctional materials and several other notable research.

"It is a great honour for me to accept this invitation. I am excited to work with the world's brightest minds in the field of chemical sciences and to meaningfully support the mission of the Royal Society of Chemistry," said Dr Parthapratim Munshi. "Parthapratim is the first member of SNU's Chemistry Department to become a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. It is truly a special recognition of his outstanding work, of which all of us at SNU are extremely proud," said Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

Dr Parthapratim Munshi is an acclaimed chemical scientist and crystallographer who has published research papers extensively in international journals published by RSC, IUCr, Elsevier, ACS, etc. and presented his work across the world. After finishing his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Dr Munshi carried out his Postdoctoral research at the University of Western Australia (2005-08), and was subsequently awarded the prestigious Marie Curie International Incoming Fellowship to work as a Postdoc (2008-10) at the Nancy University in France.

Prior to joining SNU in 2013, he worked as a Research Scientist (2011-13) at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, USA. Founded in 1841, the Royal Society of Chemistry is a London-based, global learned society (professional association) with the goal of "advancing the chemical sciences". It partners with industry and academia, advises governments on policy, and promotes talent, collaboration, innovation, information, and ideas that lead to great advances in science.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his countrys values and freedom of beli...

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20 pc at Rs 74 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the corresponding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020