Left Menu
Development News Edition

Okinawa partners with ZestMoney for finance solutions

The partnership would allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option to buy Okinawa products, the company said in a statement. Customers can avail a credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC and choose a repayment plan of their convenience at the time of purchase, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:35 IST
Okinawa partners with ZestMoney for finance solutions

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Friday said it has joined hands with EMI financing platform ZestMoney for its entire range of products. The partnership would allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option to buy Okinawa products, the company said in a statement.

Customers can avail a credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC and choose a repayment plan of their convenience at the time of purchase, it added. The facility is available across all 350-plus Okinawa dealerships across the country as well as on the company's website, the company said.

"In the current times when people are struggling to manage their finances, we have associated with ZestMoney to enable our customers to opt for their vehicle without any hassle for finance," Okinawa MD and co-founder Jeetender Sharma said. ZestMoney CEO and co-founder Lizzie Chapman said its 'pay later' service helps make the dream of owning a personal vehicle a reality.

"This service is more crucial in these times as people choose to plan their finances. Affordability is already playing an important role in driving consumer demand for the category and will pick up significantly in the months to come," he added..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

J-Power to close old coal-fired power plants by 2030

Japans Electric Power Development Co Ltd J-Power plans to shut old and low-efficiency coal-fired power plants by 2030, in line with government policy, the companys president said on Friday. Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said in July th...

INSIGHT-Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

By planting a sign in early October supporting Joe Biden on a country road near her Minnesota dairy farm, Meg Stuedemann initially stood out from her neighbors.The 54-year-old, who runs Derrydale Farm in Belle Plaine with her husband, suppo...

TN Guv clears 7.5 per cent quota bill, govt school students to get preference in medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has assented to a bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in admission to undergraduate medical courses. A day...

ANALYSIS-Biden’s clean-energy ‘revolution’ faces challenge to match fossil-fuel jobs, pay

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, seeking to allay concerns that his plan to fight climate change would harm the economy, has promised a clean energy revolution that creates millions of unionized middle-class jobs if hes elected.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020