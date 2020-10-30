Okinawa partners with ZestMoney for finance solutions

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Friday said it has joined hands with EMI financing platform ZestMoney for its entire range of products. The partnership would allow even the customers with no previous CIBIL score to access the financing option to buy Okinawa products, the company said in a statement.

Customers can avail a credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC and choose a repayment plan of their convenience at the time of purchase, it added. The facility is available across all 350-plus Okinawa dealerships across the country as well as on the company's website, the company said.

"In the current times when people are struggling to manage their finances, we have associated with ZestMoney to enable our customers to opt for their vehicle without any hassle for finance," Okinawa MD and co-founder Jeetender Sharma said. ZestMoney CEO and co-founder Lizzie Chapman said its 'pay later' service helps make the dream of owning a personal vehicle a reality.

"This service is more crucial in these times as people choose to plan their finances. Affordability is already playing an important role in driving consumer demand for the category and will pick up significantly in the months to come," he added..