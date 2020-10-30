Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: Niti Aayog

The government will introduce the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday. Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body FICCI, Kumar also highlighted the government's efforts to push electric mobility or e-mobility in the country. He said "85 per cent of vehicles on the street are two- and three-wheelers and we want to shift them to electric mobility going forward.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:41 IST
Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: Niti Aayog

The government will introduce the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday. Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body FICCI, Kumar also highlighted the government's efforts to push electric mobility or e-mobility in the country.

He said "85 per cent of vehicles on the street are two- and three-wheelers and we want to shift them to electric mobility going forward. We have finalised standard of charging for two- and three-wheelers," he said.       On opportunities and facilities for investors, Kumar said, "We will, while attracting FDI, also repose our faith and trust in those who have already invested in India. And we want to recognise them by giving much better logistics, much better infrastructure." For this reason, "we have brought out what is called PLI scheme which will be valid for about 9-10 sectors very soon," Kumar added. The government has already introduced the PLI scheme for pharmaceutical, medical devices, mobile phones and electronic manufacturing companies. It is now considering to extend the scheme to other sectors as well.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman, however, did not specify which sectors might be made eligible for the incentives. "The objective of the PLI scheme is to incentivise investors in this country to put up globally comparable capacity in scale and competitiveness," he said. PTI BKS MKJ

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

J-Power to close old coal-fired power plants by 2030

Japans Electric Power Development Co Ltd J-Power plans to shut old and low-efficiency coal-fired power plants by 2030, in line with government policy, the companys president said on Friday. Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said in July th...

INSIGHT-Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

By planting a sign in early October supporting Joe Biden on a country road near her Minnesota dairy farm, Meg Stuedemann initially stood out from her neighbors.The 54-year-old, who runs Derrydale Farm in Belle Plaine with her husband, suppo...

TN Guv clears 7.5 per cent quota bill, govt school students to get preference in medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has assented to a bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in admission to undergraduate medical courses. A day...

ANALYSIS-Biden’s clean-energy ‘revolution’ faces challenge to match fossil-fuel jobs, pay

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, seeking to allay concerns that his plan to fight climate change would harm the economy, has promised a clean energy revolution that creates millions of unionized middle-class jobs if hes elected.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020