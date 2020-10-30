Left Menu
Hyatt plans to open hotel in Aurangabad

Expected to open in 2023, the 157-room hotel represents the continued expansion of the Hyatt Place brand in India and is set to be the sixth Hyatt-branded property in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement. The property is located near Aurangabad Airport in the Chikalthana industrial area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:28 IST
Hyatt plans to open hotel in Aurangabad

Global hospitality group Hyatt on Friday announced plans to open its first branded hotel in AurangabadHyatt Place Aurangabad Airport. Expected to open in 2023, the 157-room hotel represents the continued expansion of the Hyatt Place brand in India and is set to be the sixth Hyatt-branded property in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

The property is located near Aurangabad Airport in the Chikalthana industrial area. "As we continue to prioritise intentional growth and expand Hyatt's brand footprint in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, we look forward to introducing the first Hyatt-branded hotel to Aurangabad," said Dhruva Rathore, vice president real estate and development, India at Hyatt.

In addition to being the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Aurangabad, it will be the sixth Hyatt Place hotel in India, joining Hyatt Place Pune Hinjewadi, Hyatt Place Hampi, Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, Hyatt Place Hyderabad Banjara Hills and Hyatt Place Rameswaram..

