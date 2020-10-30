Left Menu
Development News Edition

True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North (TN) on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. Sehgal added that the private equity fund is looking forward to "exciting times ahead with the entire team" at Policybazaar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:47 IST
True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North (TN) on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The PE fund, however, did not share financial details on the exit like the stake sold or returns made. TN, which has a slew of bets in the financial sector, had invested in the company in September 2017. "Policybazaar has scripted a great success story and is truly a market leader in the insurance space. It has been the fastest growing platform for many years," TN's partner Divya Sehgal said. Sehgal added that the private equity fund is looking forward to "exciting times ahead with the entire team" at Policybazaar. The statement said the company is on track for an initial public offering in the next fiscal. The company is India's largest insurance aggregator, serves over 80 lakh buyers and hosts over 40 insurers on the platform, the TN statement said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB CID arrests two sharpshooters from Punjab in Manish Shukla murder

The West Bengal CID has arrested two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior official said on Friday. The two hail from Bihar and had fled to Punjab after alleg...

Air quality 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality largely remained very poor in Noida Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Friday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rema...

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday.Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Edua...

Will fight politically, legally for restoration of articles 370, 35 A: Omar in Ladakh

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday began the process of widening its consultations with residents in Ladakh, as the alliance asserted that the revocation of articles 370 and 35A by the Centre wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020