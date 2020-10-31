Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in Oct - official PMI

Activity in China's services sector accelerated in October, official data showed on Saturday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 55.3 from September's 55.1.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-10-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 06:43 IST
Growth in China's services sector accelerates in Oct - official PMI

Activity in China's services sector accelerated in October, official data showed on Saturday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.2 from 55.9 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's services sector, which includes many smaller, private companies, had been slower to recover from the health crisis than manufacturing, but consumption stepped up in the third quarter. The official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 55.3 from September's 55.1.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

The head of the Department of Homeland Security ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on US soil at official crossings with Mexico in 2018, undercutting public statements at the time that they were welcome to do so, acc...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years. Addressing a rally in Rochster in M...

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Birds Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapin...

New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the citys French Quarter in what the police chief described as an ambush. The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020