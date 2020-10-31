Traditional Jauljibi fair not being held due to COVID-19

The over-a-century-old Jauljibi fair will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the fair was taken by the administration after a meeting with traders and social workers of the Jauljibi and Dharchula areas of this Uttarakhand district.

"Owing to the prevailing pandemic and safety concerns, the traders and social workers are not in favour of holding the fair," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharchula AK Shukla said. Started by the Pal kings of Askot in 1916, the trade fair used to be held at Jauljibi in Pithoragarh district from November 14 to 21 every year.

The cancellation of the fair will deprive around 700 traders and craftsmen of the region of a platform to sell their products, president of the Vyapar Sangh of Jauljibi town Dhirendra Singh Dharmashaktu said. It is for the first time in 104 years that the fair is not being held, he added.

The Jauljibi fair is known for the participation of traders from India and Nepal. Goods bought from Tibetan traders are also sold at the fair. The fair will be organised with full fervour next year, Shukla said.