ODDINARY Wins India’s Best Design Studio and Best Design Project at the Design India Show 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India One of India's fastest growing independent design & creative agencies – 'Oddinary' has bagged India's Best Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2020. Speaking about the award, Vinay Thakker – Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy & Design, said, "We are excited to have won this recognition from India's Best Design Awards. At Oddinary, we believe that design & creativity can help build brands & businesses that are not just profitable but also win market wars & consumer hearts. Acknowledgements like these from a very respectable global jury further strengthens our belief." Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 60 brands, across more than 20 countries. Some of the key accounts that the decade old agency has worked on are Kellogg's, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Pringles, Marico, Hershey's, etc. Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, Brand Experience Toolkits, Digital Toolkits & Shopper Marketing, Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world; making them one of India's truly Global Design & Creative Agency.

Initiated in 2015, "India's Best Design Awards" are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. It recognizes agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design and the likes. The jury consisted of both Eminent Indian as well as International stalwarts like Adman Sonal Dabral; to well known industrialist Dr. Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, and pioneering Indian automotive journalist Adil Jal Darukhanawala to name a few. ABOUT ODDINARY For more than a decade now, Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design has cultivated a deep-rooted culture of thinking beyond the obvious and using a diversity of approaches and ideas that has helped it foster innovation for both established businesses & start-ups. This ODDINARY approach is enabled by the eclectic team that has people not just from the advertising background but also Entrepreneurs, Brand Managers, Teachers, Engineers, Event Managers, Meditation Coach, Musician, etc. One of the fastest growing agencies, it has already helped over 60+ brands, across 20+ countries to achieve both market share and consumer love. Some of the most iconic brands in the world like Burger King, Kellogg's, Pringles, Hershey's, Flipkart, Marico, Henkel, Unilever, Abbott, etc trust the team at Oddinary for their Big impact projects. Oddinary's services include Brand Strategy, Branding & Packaging, Shopper marketing, Brand Experience & Digital Toolkits.

Profile VINAY THAKKER, FOUNDER & CEO – ODDINARY BRAND STRATEGY AND DESIGN As both the Founder and CEO of Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design, Vinay has been spearheading the agency since 2009, making it one of India's most award winning and independent, global design & creative agencies; with a work footprint in 20+ countries. Some of the most iconic brands in the world like Hershey's, Burger King, Unilever, Flipkart, Marico, Pringles, Kellogg's, etc. trust Oddinary with their big impact projects. Entrepreneurial in spirit, Vinay started his first venture when he was 16 and has been part of multiple ventures since then. Oddinary - his most successful enterprise builds on his vast experience in managing brands at companies like Unilever, and gave him a marketer's perspective about what many agencies were missing out on. Vinay has embedded this learning into the very DNA of his agency which for over a decade is helping brands win consumer hearts & market wars across global markets.