Rajasthan govt tables bill to make wearing face mask mandatory

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly to make wearing a face mask or cover mandatory The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. A new clause in the Section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 has been inserted, which proposes to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover. The statement of the bill said, "Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of a mask can help control the spread of COVID-19 considerably and save lives of millions." The state government is also of the view that wearing a mask should be made mandatory at public places, workplace, social and political gatherings and on public or private transport, the statement said.

