Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet mulling to add Kevadiya-Surat seaplane route

Overwhelmed by the response to the Ahmedabad-Statue of Unity seaplane service, SpiceJet on Saturday said it plans to start a similar service connecting Surat in south Gujarat with the 182-meter tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Kevadiya.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:21 IST
SpiceJet mulling to add Kevadiya-Surat seaplane route
Floating concrete jetties made by Marinetek India were installed at the riverfront and at pond-3 near the dam to enable passengers to board and alight from the plane. Image Credit: ANI

Overwhelmed by the response to the Ahmedabad-Statue of Unity seaplane service, SpiceJet on Saturday said it plans to start a similar service connecting Surat in south Gujarat with the 182-meter tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Kevadiya. Other routes and destinations which are under consideration for the seaplane service are Port Blair to Havelock, Delhi to Haridwar, Delhi to Rishikesh and Naini lake, Udaipur, Dal lake, Leh and backwaters in Kerala, Spicejet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

"We only need water bodies like rivers and lakes to start such a service. We are now planning to start seaplane service between Surat and Kevadiya. We are in touch with officials for the same and studying their suggestions," Singh told reporters at Kevadiya after the service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister boarded the 18-seater plane from a pond near Sardar Sarovar Dam and landed at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon after covering the distance in about 40 minutes. It takes around 4 hours by road to reach Kevadiya from Ahmedabad by road.

Floating concrete jetties made by Marinetek India were installed at the riverfront and at pond-3 near the dam to enable passengers to board and alight from the plane. The service is operated by SpiceJet's fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle.

As of now, daily two flights will be operated on the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya route from November 1, Singh told reporters at Ahmedabad. The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from Rs 1,500 and go up to Rs 5,000 under the UDAN scheme.

"We have received around 3,000 booking requests in two days. Majority of them belong to the Ahmedabad region. We will start giving them tickets from tomorrow when the commercial flight would commence," said Singh, adding that his company is planning to procure two more such aircraft to augment seaplane operations in the country.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton waxed lyrical about Imolas beautiful surroundings on Saturday but predicted few thrills for Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit.Imola is making its Formula One return after a 14-y...

Workshop on youth engagement and outreach organised in J-K

A day-long workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was organized by administration. During this workshop, many representatives of multinational companies gave their presentation on how they engage y...

WB law secretary falls prey to COVID-19

West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020