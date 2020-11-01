Left Menu
Toyota Kirloskar posts 1.87 pc decline in total sales at 12,373 units in Oct

The company had sold a total of 12,610 units in October last year, TKM said in a statement. On a sequential basis, the company said its October sales were higher by 52 per cent from September 2020 when it sold 8,116 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a 1.87 per cent decline in total sales at 12,373 units in October. The company had sold a total of 12,610 units in October last year, TKM said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, the company said its October sales were higher by 52 per cent from September 2020 when it sold 8,116 units. Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Naveen Soni said, "The month of October has been our best month so far since March 2020." He further said, "The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month. This has been true of our retails too as order flow has been smooth, from the very beginning." Soni also said that the fact that the company's wholesales have been registering an average growth of close to 50 per cent every month gives it the confidence that the demand for bigger vehicles is rising too, with both the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner clocking promising figures as compared to earlier months this year.

The company's premium hatchback Glanza also has been performing very consistently throughout the year, he added. "The month of October marks an important milestone for us as we began deliveries of the recently launched Urban Cruiser to our customers across the country," he said. The compact SUV Urban Cruiser has made a very promising start and the company is hopeful that with the Urban Cruiser TKM would be able to cater to the dynamic needs of customers in that particular segment, Soni said..

