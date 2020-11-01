Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta, Adani among others in race for coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining from Mon

On Monday, the electronic auction would be held for five coal blocks --Chakla, Jharkhand; Marki Mangli-II, Maharashtra; Radhikapur (West), Odisha; Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & TakliJena-Bellora (South), Maharashtra; and Urtan, Madhya Pradesh. Companies like Hindalco Industries and Adani Enterprises will be vying for Chakla coal block in Jharkhand on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:45 IST
Vedanta, Adani among others in race for coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining from Mon

Companies like Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Power, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel are in the race for the first-ever auction of 19 coal blocks for commercial mining, which will kick-start from Monday. The auction under which 19 coal blocks would go under the hammer will continue for eight days, from November 2-9, according to the latest calender for electronic auction of the coal ministry. On Monday, the electronic auction would be held for five coal blocks --Chakla, Jharkhand; Marki Mangli-II, Maharashtra; Radhikapur (West), Odisha; Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) & TakliJena-Bellora (South), Maharashtra; and Urtan, Madhya Pradesh.

Companies like Hindalco Industries and Adani Enterprises will be vying for Chakla coal block in Jharkhand on Monday. In case of Radhikapur (West) coal block in Odisha, companies like Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Vedanta Ltd are in race.

With regard to Marki Mangli-II block in Maharashtra, Yazdani International Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd will be competing against each other. Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd are in the race for Takli-Jena-Bellora (North) and TakliJena-Bellora (South) coal block in Maharashtra. JMS Mining Private Ltd and Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd would be vying for Urtan block block in Madhya Pradesh. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens India's coal sector to private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance. The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment over the next five to seven years. The launch of the auction process not only marks the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the lockdown of decades but aims at making India the largest exporter of coal, the prime minister had said. Despite being the world's fourth-largest producer, India is the second-largest importer of the dry-fuel. The coal ministry had later revised the list of mines to be auctioned.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

Algerians were voting Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms, and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

New Delhi, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the Ayush Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like&#160;Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets&#160;can be effective in mild t...

Algerians vote on constitution with president in hospital

Polls opened in Algeria on Sunday in a referendum on constitutional changes pushed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military as a way to turn the page on last years popular unrest. The referendum is seen as a test of stren...

Sports News Roundup: Vienna Open final; Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser SonegoAndrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturdays semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020