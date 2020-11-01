Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern Railway, WB govt to discuss resumption of suburban train services on Monday

The West Bengal government and the Eastern Railway will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss resumption of suburban train services, railway sources said. The chief secretary and the home secretary will be present on behalf of the state government. We will discuss various aspects related to the resumption of train services," a senior railway official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 15:02 IST
Eastern Railway, WB govt to discuss resumption of suburban train services on Monday

The West Bengal government and the Eastern Railway will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss resumption of suburban train services, railway sources said. The development comes a day after the state government wrote to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily by observing the COVID-19 regulations.

"There is a meeting tomorrow at the state secretariat. The general manager of Eastern Railway and other railway officials will be present. The chief secretary and the home secretary will be present on behalf of the state government.

We will discuss various aspects related to the resumption of train services," a senior railway official said. Noting that the state government has helped the railway authorities to run metro trains peacefully and efficiently, Additional Chief Secretary (home) H K Dwivedi had urged the Eastern Railway to run a few pair of suburban trains daily.

"Rather than taking resort (resorting) to unquiet means, we could and discuss how a few pairs of trains could be run locally in the morning and in the afternoon hours to serve the general commuters at large," read the letter written by Dwivedi. The decision to write to the Eastern Railway came in the backdrop of violence at Howrah station after the railway police chased away some commuters as they tried to break open the locked gate of the Howrah-Burdwan Staff Special Train at the station on Saturday.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...

'Definitely not': Dhoni when asked whether it's his final game for CSK

Definitely not, replied Chennai Super Kings CSK skipper MS Dhoni when asked whether the match against Kings XI Punjab KXIP is his last game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League IPL. During the toss between CSK and KXIP, commentato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020