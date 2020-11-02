Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops 56.6% from Q2

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$52.8 billion ($6.81 billion) in the third quarter, a drop of 56.6% from the previous quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday. The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$23.5 billion in the year earlier period, and a revised HK$121.6 billion investment income in the second quarter in 2020.

For January-September period, the investment income amounted to HK$62.4 billion, compared with HK$201.9 billion in the same period a year ago. The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)