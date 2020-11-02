German stocks boosted by upbeat China data, London lags on lockdown worries

Most European markets started November's trading on a positive note as accelerating Chinese factory activity helped outweigh concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak that drove major economies back into a lockdown.

The trade-reliant German DAX rose 0.3% on Monday after a private business survey showed activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October. France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX rose marginally after last week's sharp losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index logged its worst weekly selloff since mid-June last week after France and Germany imposed nationwide lockdowns, with several other European countries tightening restrictions. London markets lagged, down 0.1%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.