Left Menu
Development News Edition

German stocks boosted by upbeat China data, London lags on lockdown worries

France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX rose marginally after last week's sharp losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index logged its worst weekly selloff since mid-June last week after France and Germany imposed nationwide lockdowns, with several other European countries tightening restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:52 IST
German stocks boosted by upbeat China data, London lags on lockdown worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Most European markets started November's trading on a positive note as accelerating Chinese factory activity helped outweigh concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak that drove major economies back into a lockdown.

The trade-reliant German DAX rose 0.3% on Monday after a private business survey showed activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October. France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX rose marginally after last week's sharp losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index logged its worst weekly selloff since mid-June last week after France and Germany imposed nationwide lockdowns, with several other European countries tightening restrictions. London markets lagged, down 0.1%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

South European government bond yields rise as lockdown restrictions tighten

Germanys 10-year bond yield held near recent multi-month lows on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields nudged higher as new lockdown measures in Europe increased the demand for safer assets.As COVID-19 cases surge across E...

Soccer-West Ham boss Moyes not opposed to return of five substitutes rule

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he would not be against the reintroduction of a rule change allowing five substitutes in a match amid growing concerns over player welfare. In May, soccers rule-making body IFAB changed regulations g...

UK's Sunak says hopeful England lockdown can be lifted in Dec

Britains government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.Our hope and expectation is,...

Mall operator CBL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Shopping mall operator CBL Associates Properties Inc voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, becoming the latest mall operator seeking to restructure its operations as the COVID-19 crisis caused prolonged closures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020