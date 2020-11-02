Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open to further negotiations with Gurjars: Rajasthan govt

As soon as the session began, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore sought a reply from the state government on the issue, saying the cabinet sub-committee held talks with Gurjars but members of the community were still blocking railway tracks. Rathore said Internet services were suspended in various districts and rail-road traffic had also been stopped.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:10 IST
Open to further negotiations with Gurjars: Rajasthan govt
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The government on Monday said they are open to further negotiations with Gurjars who are demanding reservation even as agitating members of the community continued to block a rail track in Bharatpur's Bayana. The protest called by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti entered its second day. Movement of roadways buses was stopped on Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur and Hindaun routes, and road traffic movement entering from Uttar Pradesh was also affected due to the agitation. A North-Western Railways spokesman said routes of several passenger trains were changed in the wake of the Gurjar agitation.

According to police, youths in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bayana and also damaged tracks. The issue was also raised in the Rajasthan Assembly session. As soon as the session began, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore sought a reply from the state government on the issue, saying the cabinet sub-committee held talks with Gurjars but members of the community were still blocking railway tracks.

Rathore said Internet services were suspended in various districts and rail-road traffic had also been stopped. "The state government should inform the House on the issue," he said. Speaker CP Joshi then asked the state government to give a reply on it after passing three bills to negate the effect of farms bills passed by the Centre recently. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the door is always open for holding talks and any problem can be solved through a dialogue. "We have made an agreement and if there are any deficiencies... they can be solved through a meeting. The door is always open for holding talks. The state government provided five per cent reservation which was pending from years," Sharma told reporters outside the assembly. He said taking the law into one's hands and damaging property is not a solution to any problem, and added that the people should understand it causes losses to the country. The major Gurjar organisation started the agitation over reservation on Sunday, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points.

The convenor of the organisation, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, on Sunday asked State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur. Later, Chandna reached Hindaun to meet Bainsla and the members of the Samiti but meeting did not take place due to Bainsla's health and blockade on Hindaun-Peelupura route. "The agitation will affect traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. The movement of traffic was disrupted on the Bayana-Hindaun road," police had said.

Earlier on Saturday, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks with the government were positive. Mobile Internet services continue to remain suspended in many districts. The Home Department had evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts.

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjars included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process. The 14 points on which a consensus emerged during the talks on Saturday include providing regular pay scale to 1,252 MBC employees who have completed their probation period.

The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone factory activity boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone soared in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...

Happy to see young hockey players resuming sports activities in Haryana, says women's team skipper Rani

In a bid to encourage State Member Units to resume activities and ensure they are following the standard operating procedures SOPs issued by the National Governing Body, Hockey India has been in constant touch with officials from State Unit...

UK's Sunak says hopeful England lockdown can be lifted in Dec

Britains government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.Our hope and expectation is,...

Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who were not taking aspirin, according to a new st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020