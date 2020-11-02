CCPL partners with Denmark’s Tuco Marine to build patrol boats

Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd (CCPL) on Monday said it has partnered with Denmark's Tuco Marine Group to build advanced patrol boats in India. The 16-metre-long patrol boats, designed as per Tuco Marine's ProZero concept, will strengthen CCPL's existing business of manufacturing composite fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats, it added.

"CCPL, a part of the Chowgule Group... has partnered with Denmark's Tuco Marine Group for manufacturing advanced patrol boats in India... The partnership is in line with CCPL's commitment to the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission," the company said in a statement. CCPL said it will also look at exporting the manufactured boats to South-East Asia and other regions.

"We are very excited to join hands with CCPL as we enter the Indian market. The new ProZero boat employs top-of-the-line technology; we have been developing and refining the product for years. "We are privileged to be able to provide law enforcement officers and first responder professionals with modern, improved equipment to assist them with their work anywhere in the world – from the Mediterranean to the Arctic regions," Jonas Pedersen, CEO, ProZero International, part of the Tuco Marine Group said.

The Faaborg-headquartered Tuco Marine Group specialises in fast boats for professionals. "Our collaboration with Tuco seeks to address the need for world-class patrol boats, interceptors, and workboats that are specifically designed for the use of police, coast guards, and the military. "These workboats will enhance rescue and search operations in times of disaster relief and management. We look forward to a fruitful association with Tuco and to build next-generation products in India for the world," CCPL Joint Managing Director Ashok Chowgule said.

ProZero International's new patrol boats are specially designed for law enforcement specialists, crews, and interception teams. They are equipped with the latest equipment, along with a dedicated helmsman and crew member, the statement said, adding the ProZero boats are built from lightweight materials that ensure high fuel efficiency, low emission of greenhouse gasses, and minimal maintenance.

The hull is specially adapted for low drag to generate high speed and to minimise fuel consumption, it said, adding it is anti-roll and has great course stability for performing high-speed missions. Due to its lightweight and special hull, the boat can reach high speed even under full load. "The standard boat is equipped with Z-drives and a deep V-hull, which make it agile and seaworthy. However, the 16-meter ProZero patrol boat can be equipped with a variety of propulsion systems... The efficient design of the boat is ideal for fast missions even under challenging weather conditions, and works equally well for extensive, long-drawn operations," the statement said.

The cabin of the boat has been designed with careful attention to the ergonomics and the working environment. Chowgule group claims to be over a hundred-year-old Indian industrial conglomerate with 14 successful businesses in a variety of sectors ranging from mining, shipbuilding, boat building, ship repairs to construction chemicals and automobile dealerships.