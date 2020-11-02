LetsTransport adds 10,000 truckers in last three months

Logistics solutions provider LetsTransport on Monday said it has added 10,000 truckers for intra-city last-mile deliveries in the last three months. It claims over 75,000 truck fleet on the platform at present, covering the length and breadth of the country.

"LetsTransport... achieved a new milestone in the last three months by onboarding 10,000 drivers on their platform and expanding to three new cities. LetsTransport has also tied-up with insurance companies and various lending companies to offer more benefits to truckers," the company said in a statement. The logistics solutions provider said it is also focusing on the technology side of the logistics business and has created a world-class platform for truckers for smooth paperless onboarding and new freight operations.

"LetsTransport aims to expand by approximately 35 more cities and grow by 150 - 200 per cent next year. They foresee an increase in demand from Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities due to increased digital literacy and e-commerce expansion," the statement said. Bengaluru-based firm LetsTransport is a last-mile tech-logistics solution provider for intrastate freight deliveries.

"Tapping on the increased demand, we are planning to elevate our pan India presence and are looking forward to investing heavily in technology enhancement, diversification in cold chain logistics, and electric vehicles," LetsTransport CEO & Co-founder Pushkar Singh said..