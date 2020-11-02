Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian lobster, timber halted by Chinese customs checks, fuels trade dispute concerns

Australia has stopped sending rock lobster to its biggest market, China, after the latter imposed new customs inspections on the live seafood, an industry group and the Australian government said. China has also halted imports of timber from northeastern Queensland state, Australian media said, and banned barley shipments from Australia-based grain exporter Emerald Grain, owned by Japan's Sumitomo Corp.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:45 IST
Australian lobster, timber halted by Chinese customs checks, fuels trade dispute concerns

Australia has stopped sending rock lobster to its biggest market, China, after the latter imposed new customs inspections on the live seafood, an industry group and the Australian government said.

China has also halted imports of timber from northeastern Queensland state, Australian media said, and banned barley shipments from Australia-based grain exporter Emerald Grain, owned by Japan's Sumitomo Corp. The halt comes amid a deterioration in ties between the two countries, fuelling concern in Australia that the live seafood trade will be the latest sector targeted by Beijing for trade reprisals.

Australia had "serious concerns" about the inspections that began on Friday, its agriculture minister, David Littleproud, said, adding that officials were working to get clarification from Beijing. The rock lobster is being checked for trace elements of minerals and metals, he told ABC television. The seafood had already been tested before leaving, he added, questioning why the action was being taken against Australian rock lobster.

On Sunday, the Seafood Trade Advisory Group said most Australian exporters had stopped sending lobster to China because of the risk of delays from the stepped-up import inspections. "To mitigate this risk, a decision has been made by the majority of exporters to stop sending shipments to China until more is known about the new process," it said.

China bought about 94% of Australia's rock lobster exports in 2018/19, government data shows. This year Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, triggering a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals with China and a raft of trade measures against its exports.

In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the checks were in line with Chinese laws and aimed to guarantee food safety for domestic consumers. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, was responding to queries about the inspections at a daily news briefing. The halt in timber shipments came after customs officials repeatedly found pests in imports.

He did not comment on the barley trade, and Emerald Grain did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Reuters has reported that China rejected Australia's appeal to scrap a tariff on barley exports. ($1=1.4267 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...

Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020