Hero Electric offers up to Rs 5,000 cash discount, other benefits on e-scooters

Hero Electric on Monday rolled out various benefits, including a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000, across its range of e-scooters under a limited period festive offer. In addition, the customer can also choose from additional discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of any two-wheeler or avail interest-free finance at select locations, the company said in a release.

The festive offer, which is applicable on both lithium-ion and lead-acid range of e-scooters, can be availed till November 14 through any of the company's over 500 dealerships across the country, Hero Electric said. As part of this limited period festive offer, customers can now avail a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 on purchase of lead-acid models and Rs 5,000 on select models, it said.

Besides, customers who buy under Hero Electric's ongoing referral scheme avail an additional Rs 1, 000 worth of benefits, totalling Rs 6,000, said the release. However, the newly launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed, which have a limited time launch price of Rs 57,560 and Rs 63,990 respectively, are excluded from the offer, it said.

Hero Electric Chief Executive Officer Sohinder Gill said, "With a bouquet of festive offers for all our consumers, we are making it easier to own an electric vehicle at the very affordable prices." He added that this festive season, once again, the company wants to add to the joy of its customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favourite e-scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles, including the five new bike variants at attractive prices. The electric vehicles maker said it is offering a three-day return policy on all its e-bikes along with a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on reference of other consumers.