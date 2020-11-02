Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country, a press release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) said. This report has to be furnished to the state government officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

However, with the RT-PCR testing facility available at the airport, now passengers can also get themselves tested once they land here, it said. GHIAL has collaborated withMapmygenome, a city-based NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID-19 samples.

TheMapmygenome COVID-19 Test Labhas been set up at Hyderabad International Airport and is operational round the clock. Apart from the on-site testing facility for passengers, the lab also offers walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone interested in getting a test done, according to the release.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said: "In line with MoCA and state government guidelines, we have come up with a COVID-19 testing facility at the airport itself to ensure easier availability of testing for all arriving international passengers and others who require access to such a facility. With a negative RT-PCR test report, the arrival international passengers can continue their onward journey or get exemption from Institutional Quarantine.

However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the govt norms,unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols by the State authorities.