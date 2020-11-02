Left Menu
Alliance Air to launch Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight from Nov 11

Alliance Air is commencing flight operations from Bengaluru to Kozhikode and back from November 11, the airline said. In the return leg, it will depart from Kozhikode as 9I- 522 at 8.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, Alliance Air said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Alliance Air on Monday said it will launch flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11. The flights on the new route will be operated six times in a week except Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air India's regional subsidiary will be deploying one of its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft to cater to the traffic between the two cities, it added. Alliance Air is commencing flight operations from Bengaluru to Kozhikode and back from November 11, the airline said. The flight 9I- 521 will depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and arrive in Kozhikode at 7.55 am, it added. In the return leg, it will depart from Kozhikode as 9I- 522 at 8.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, Alliance Air said. The Delhi-based airline last week reported an operating profit of Rs 65 crore in the previous fiscal--the first time since its inception in 1996

Currently, the airline flies to 43 domestic destinations through seven hubs and has a fleet of 18 ATRs.

