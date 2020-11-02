Left Menu
Maha govt inks Rs 35,000-crore MoUs with 15 companies

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday inked MoUs worth around Rs 35,000 crore with 15 companies even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for attracting over Rs 1 lakh crore investments this year to the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:47 IST
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday inked MoUs worth around Rs 35,000 crore with 15 companies even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for attracting over Rs 1 lakh crore investments this year to the state. Thackeray made the remarks during the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 event, which seeks to mobilise investments in the state, held here.

The MoUs worth Rs 34,850 crore were signed between the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the 15 companies and they are expected to create 23,182 jobs, a statement said. The event was also attended by Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister lavished praise on the governments industries department for its efforts to attract investments in the state. I am praising you for doing good work. But the job has only begun. A lot needs to be done.

"If I may say so, my wish for Maharashtra, in its 60 years of statehood, is that this year we must have over Rs 1 lakh crore of investments and I have full faith that our industries department will live up to it, he said. Thackeray said the government had signed MoUs with other companies in June this year and added it has been fulfilling most requirements pertaining to those.

Sixty per cent of the companies have got land allotted and the rest are in the process of final allocation, he added. The CM further said that Maharashtra offers faith, justice and stability to investors and the around Rs 35,000 crore investment is result of that faith and hard work of the states industries department.

Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, Thackeray said that world leaders are faced with tough choices between life and economy and safety and unemployment due to the pandemic. Today, as we sign MoUs with 15 top companies of the world, I can humbly say that Maharashtra will emerge stronger out of this crisis, he added.

