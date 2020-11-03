Material, financial stocks boost China shares; Hong Kong up

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in blue-chip financial and material companies, as investors bet more on a swift economic recovery from the pandemic.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.13% at 3,261.71. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.96%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.74%, and the material sector sub-index up 1.91%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.12%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.86% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 3.13%​. ** Semiconductor shares jumped in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as the sector was cited as a crucial industry to develop in a communique of the fifth plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party's central committee.

** China's A-shares are set to rebound in November after the earnings season, and the liquidity concern brought by giant fintech listings such as Ant Group has gradually eased, said Yang Delong, investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co. ** China's blue-chip stocks started the month on a firm note on Monday, with consumer stocks leading gains.

** Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October as domestic demand surged, a survey showed on Monday. ** External uncertainties such as the U.S. presidential election has shown marginal impact, and such impact will be reduced further once the result is out, Yang said.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.49% to 10,085.1, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.96% at 24,938.44. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.98% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.39%.