O.N. Singh steps down as Non-Executive Chairman of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited

Updated: 03-11-2020 11:27 IST
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O.N. Singh steps down as Non-Executive Chairman, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, effective as 2nd November 2020. The Board of Directors accepted his resignation during the board meeting today. He has been associated with the company since its inception and now would like to attend to his social obligations. About Universal Sompo General Insurance Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It's innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors. PWR PWR

