Godrej Properties' Q2 net profit falls 78 pc at Rs 7.1 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 78 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7.10 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 31.57 crore in the year-ago period. Total income also fell to Rs 250.23 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 395.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej Group.