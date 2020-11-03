Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll

Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India HDFC Bank Ltd. has been voted ‘Most Outstanding Company – Financial Sector’ in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:42 IST
HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll
HDFC Bank Image Credit: ANI

Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India HDFC Bank Ltd. has been voted 'Most Outstanding Company – Financial Sector' in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney. Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts voted across 12 markets in Asia. More than 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies. Asiamoney asks participants in the poll to consider the company's overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives. Click here to watch a video by Mr Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO, HDFC Bank Known as Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll, it aims to identify and recognise listed companies in 2 categories: by country and by sector. HDFC Bank has bagged this honour for the 2nd consecutive year.

The 12 markets covered were China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. To view the full results, click here.

About HDFC BANK For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com .

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP

Another four people have been placed in custody over last weeks fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse AFP reported on Tuesday. An assailant shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and ...

Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boyc...

Sterling calm vs euro, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...

'Seven different forms of mild COVID-19 identified'

Scientists have shown that there are seven forms of disease in mild COVID-19, and that the novel coronavirus infection leaves behind significant changes in the immune system even after 10 weeks, findings which may aid in the treatment of pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020