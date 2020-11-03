Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

China's Ant Group is expected to double its market value on debut, as unmet demand from mom-and-pop investors and an impending inclusion in major global indexes could offset worries about tighter regulations, fund managers said. The fintech giant will be listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Thursday following its record $37 billion IPO, which attracted from retail investors alone a bid value equivalent to Britain's GDP.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:55 IST
China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

China's Ant Group is expected to double its market value on debut, as unmet demand from mom-and-pop investors and an impending inclusion in major global indexes could offset worries about tighter regulations, fund managers said.

The fintech giant will be listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Thursday following its record $37 billion IPO, which attracted from retail investors alone a bid value equivalent to Britain's GDP. The IPO values Ant , a spinoff from Jack Ma's Alibaba Group, at about $315 billion. The combined market cap of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs is $548 billion.

"Ant will be the market's icon," said fund manager Zhang Yingbiao from Shenzhen Longteng Huijin Fund Management Co, which bought Ant's IPO shares via a bidding process. The stock is expected to more than double in Shanghai on its debut due to its "uniqueness", but the listing could "suck blood and steal the limelight" from the rest of the market with heavy first-day turnover, he said.

Ant, China's dominant mobile payments firm that also offers loans, insurance and asset management, presents itself mainly as a technology vendor for financial institutions, but financial regulators say the firm remains under their purview. The Hangzhou-based giant is benefiting from the richer valuations the market affords to tech firms than to financial institutions, analysts say.

For many fund managers in China, Ant stock is a "must-have" given its "huge growth potential", said Zhong Daqi, founding partner of Guangzhou Zeyuan Investment Management Co, which expects Ant to rise as much as 150% on debut in Shanghai. Large issuances typically curb a stock's first-day rally on STAR, where debut gains average about 160%, but a long queue of retail investors who missed out during the Ant IPO process could test that, Zhong noted. The Shanghai tranche of the IPO was heavily skewed toward strategic and institutional investors.

"Ant represents the future of banking, and is a disruptive force," said Zeng Qiang, a retail investor who plans to buy shares on the secondary market. "It's no longer a catfish. It's a whale."

INDEX HOPES, REGULATORY WORRIES Expectations that Ant shares will be included in major stock indexes are further burnishing their appeal.

Global index publisher FTSE Russell expects to include Ant's Hong Kong-traded shares in relevant FTSE indexes at the close of Nov. 11 in "fast entry". MSCI intends to add Ant's Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed shares to relevant indexes as of end-Nov. 30.

Ant will likely also be added to other indexes over the next several weeks, such as Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's CSI indexes, said Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer at Krane Funds Advisors. Its market debut comes against the backdrop of the U.S. presidential election, which could increase market volatility, and tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Just ahead of Ant's listing, Chinese finance regulators held talks with Ant leaders, including billionaire founder Ma, as China unveiled new draft rules for online micro-lending, widely seen as targeting Ant's aggressive expansion. Ant's growth potential could be capped by increasing regulatory scrutiny and saturation of the payment market, said Zhang Long, fund manager at Eastern Zeging (Xiamen) Asset Management Co. "Market expectation is too high for Ant."

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

German lender DEG invests Rs 35 cr in supply chain fintech LivFin

SME-focused supply chain fintech player LivFin on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 35 crore in equity investment from German development lender DEG for an undisclosed shareholding. The New Delhi-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started o...

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP

Another four people have been placed in custody over last weeks fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse AFP reported on Tuesday. An assailant shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and ...

Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boyc...

Sterling calm vs euro, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020