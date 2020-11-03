Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing for passengers before departure

Domestic and international passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for COVID-19 right before their departure, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:03 IST
Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing for passengers before departure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Domestic and international passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for COVID-19 right before their departure, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 testing facility at the Delhi airport started on September 12 and it was available for international arrivals only till date.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, on October 28 had set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of gate no. 8 of Terminal 3 for passengers who were taking international or domestic flights, according to a statement. "Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the COVID test done at the airport by paying Rs 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours," it said.

Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour, the statement noted. "We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of DIAL, said.

The GMR group-led DIAL started the on-arrival COVID-19 testing facility for international passengers on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July. India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

German lender DEG invests Rs 35 cr in supply chain fintech LivFin

SME-focused supply chain fintech player LivFin on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 35 crore in equity investment from German development lender DEG for an undisclosed shareholding. The New Delhi-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started o...

Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP

Another four people have been placed in custody over last weeks fatal knife attack in the French city of Nice, BFM TV and Agence France Presse AFP reported on Tuesday. An assailant shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and ...

Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boyc...

Sterling calm vs euro, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020