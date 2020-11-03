Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, rand lead EMEA FX gains, while stocks also bounce

The Russian rouble and the South African rand led gains across emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa on Tuesday as they bounced back from recent weakness, while Turkey's lira plumbed new lows as inflation increased.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:13 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, rand lead EMEA FX gains, while stocks also bounce
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Russian rouble and the South African rand led gains across emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa on Tuesday as they bounced back from recent weakness, while Turkey's lira plumbed new lows as inflation increased. Stocks in the region also rose as they recovered from steep losses in the prior week. The MSCI's index of emerging market equities added nearly 1%, bolstered by heavyweight Chinese stocks.

Russian equities were the best performers in EMEA for the day after shedding about 4.5% last week. Uncertainty over the U.S. elections, as well as a resurgence in global coronavirus cases had seen widespread selling across risk-driven assets in recent weeks. Markets were also watching for a post-election coronavirus stimulus package from the United States, the size of which could differ based on the outcome.

Turkey's lira fell as inflation in the country rose in October, staying well above a conservative central bank target. The reading raised the case for tighter monetary policy in the country. Temporary measures from the central bank to curb volatility in foreign exchange markets did little to stop the lira's fall.

Weakness in the dollar in anticipation of the election helped most other emerging market currencies, although caution was at the forefront. "A Joe Biden victory may result in a slide in the U.S. dollar. Both candidates are expected to push for more infrastructure spending, but Biden's agenda is looser, which combined with an extra-accommodative Fed may result in some dollar selling," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group wrote in a note.

"Whoever gets elected, a failure of his party to take full control of the Congress may result in a more modest market reaction, as he may not be able to push through with his agenda." Russia's rouble rose 0.8% to the dollar, recovering from a seven-month low hit on election jitters and weak oil prices. The possibility of a Biden victory had also weighed on the rouble, as it could result in more U.S. sanctions on Moscow.

South Africa's rand rose 0.7% to a more than one-month high to the dollar, while central European currencies such as the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown rose slightly to the euro. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

U.S. judge wary of Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boyc...

Sterling calm vs euro, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the British pound was relatively calm on Tuesday as the currency stayed neutral against the euro and rose versus the broadly weaker U.S. dollar on the day of the U.S. presidential election.Traders are waiting to see in which dire...

Qatar plans for first advisory council general election in Oct. 2021

Qatars ruling emir said on Tuesday the Gulf state would hold an election for its advisory Shura Council in October 2021, without giving further details.Long-standing plans for a first partial popular election to the Shura Council have been ...

EXCLUSIVE-International donors likely to pledge less aid for Afghanistan - sources

Afghanistan is likely to receive reduced pledges for aid from international donors gathering in Geneva next month, three sources familiar with discussions said, amid uncertainty over how the governments peace talks with the Taliban will pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020