Eris Lifesciences Q2 net profit up 16 pc at Rs 108 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 16.19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.72 crore for the quarter ended September mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 329.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 284.79 crore for the same period year ago, it added. Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs 518.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.45 per cent over previous close.