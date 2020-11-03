Left Menu
Development News Edition

China hopes Malabar naval drills will be conducive to peace, not contrary

China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be conducive to the regional peace and stability instead of the contrary.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:59 IST
China hopes Malabar naval drills will be conducive to peace, not contrary

China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be conducive to the regional peace and stability instead of the contrary. The first phase of the Malabar exercises is due to begin in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam coast on Tuesday and end on November 6.

The second phase of the mega exercise is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 20 in the Arabian sea. Asked about the commencement of the exercises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that “we hope that relevant countries' military operations will be conducive to peace and stability in the region instead of the contrary”.

Last month, India announced that Australia would be part of the Malabar exercise which effectively makes it a drill by all four member nations of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition. China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian Navy and the US Navy in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent participant in the exercise in 2015. The annual exercise was conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea in 2018 and off the coast of Japan in 2019.

For the last few years, Australia has been showing keen interest in joining the exercise. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the wake of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China’s growing assertiveness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

MILMA seeks Bharat Ratna for Verghese Kurien; plans year-long centenary fete

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation KCMMF, one of Indias biggest dairy co-operatives popularly known as Milma, has demanded that Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of Indias White Revolution, be posthumously bestowed with the nations...

BCCI kit sponsorship: 'MPL Sports doesn't compete with any fantasy sports brand'

By Baidurjo Bhose After it came to the fore that MPL Sports has signed a three-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI as kit sponsors, questions were raised if it came as a hindrance as a fantasy gaming brand is alrea...

Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

Expressing displeasure with prison authorities, after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi said they were not being given even basic things like warm clothing, a Delhi court Tuesday warned that the jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020