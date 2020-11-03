Left Menu
Women developers win the #DeveloperIPL game organised by Nimbella, Postman and HackerEarth

Nimbella, a serverless cloud provider, together with Postman, the leading collaboration platform for API-development, and HackerEarth, an AI-powered accurate developer assessment platform, today announced the winners of its #DeveloperIPL Game - a national virtual hackathon aimed at developing solutions for social good.

Nimbella logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nimbella, a serverless cloud provider, together with Postman, the leading collaboration platform for API-development, and HackerEarth, an AI-powered accurate developer assessment platform, today announced the winners of its #DeveloperIPL Game - a national virtual hackathon aimed at developing solutions for social good. In one month, 1,448 developers from all over India, Russia, and France accepted the #DeveloperIPL challenge using Nimbella's integration for Postman and competed to receive the title of "Coding Master Blasters."

The Championship Cup was given to a team of two talented women developers, Shreya Sinha and Vaishnavi Sinha. Both winners are big fans of cricket and are excited to receive personally signed T-Shirts from the real Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Several dozens projects were submitted for judging with diverse ideas contributing to the social good: Blockchain Lending, Secure Communication, Ed Tech, E-Commerce VR, COVID Awareness, Food Tracking, "Fake News", Emotional Support, Community Building, Charity & Oversight, Patient/Doctor Interactions, Natural Disaster Response, and Rural Connectivity. All of the projects were developed as cloud-native projects in this short duration using the serverless framework offered by Nimbella.

The winners are: *'Coding Master Blasters' - (Shreya Sinha Vaishnavi Sinha): They built a messenger bot "Zebra" that would provide correct information and help people to identify the fake news.

*First Runner Up - (Satya Ram Sai Teja Adda): Satya created a Covid Tracking Tools, a web app aimed to fight Covid-19 misinformation and provide correct information. *Second Runner Up - (Vaibhav Kurkute, Rimi Gandhi, and Rahul Saptarshi): They built a "Food Tracker" app that would ensure that quality food is provided to everyone who needs it. All winners are planning to continue working on their projects.

The hackathon organisers noticed that more than 30 percent of participants were women in a cricket-themed contest highlighting the diversity that is there today. "Being a woman in tech, it is absolutely an honour to award this coveted first prize to an all-women team. It is impressive to see how easily these cloud-native applications were built in just a few weeks -- this is true development at the pace of innovation!" said Anshu Agarwal, CEO & co-founder of Nimbella, a serverless cloud provider.

The details of the submitted projects, winners, and the hackathon rules are linked below: https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/developeripl-game

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

