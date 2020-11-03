Assam's Rupsi airport ready for commercial flight operations under Udan scheme: AAI
The Rupsi airport in Assam has been redeveloped at an estimated cost of around Rs 69 crore, and it is ready to commence flight operations under regional connectivity scheme Udan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Tuesday. The facility is spread across 337 acres, its runway is suitable for landing ATR72 type aircraft and its terminal building has 10 check-in counters, said a press statement issued by the AAI.
This airport is located in Kokrajhar district of the state. The nearest town to the airport is Dhubri, which is at a distance of 20 km, it noted. Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
"AAI's Rupsi airport in Assam is ready to commence operations under regional connectivity scheme (Udan)," the statement noted. This airport will provide direct connectivity to cities like Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal, it mentioned.
"The airport has been re-developed at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore and has also received its licence by Directorate General of Civil Aviation," the statement added..
