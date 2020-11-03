Left Menu
Development News Edition

US CPA Exam will be continuously tested in India from January 2021

Despite these unique and challenging times, finance and accounting professionals and students in India certainly have a lot to cheer about.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:24 IST
US CPA Exam will be continuously tested in India from January 2021
Miles Education logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite these unique and challenging times, finance and accounting professionals and students in India certainly have a lot to cheer about. After a successful pilot testing of the CPA exam in India during 2020, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) have decided to switch to continuous CPA Exam testing from January 1, 2021.

This will ensure greater convenience for Indian CPA candidates who were required to travel to the US or the Middle East for the CPA exam until earlier this year. "India today is the finance and accounting hub for the world with Big 4 and MNCs having extensive global capability centers in India. And the CPA designation provides the much-needed global skills and credibility to Indian finance and accounting professionals," said Varun Jain, co-founder and lead CPA instructor, Miles Education.

"Unlike Indian and international professional qualifications which do not require any university education, US CPA mandates a university degree as an eligibility criteria. And the 4 CPA exam parts complement university education to ensure candidates are ready for the profession. A vast majority of CPA candidates are working professionals who are able to pass all the four CPA exam parts in 12 months alongside their full-time jobs. And with CPA exams in India, it becomes extremely convenient as candidates can spread out these 4 exam parts, and appear for one exam part every quarter," added Jain.

Since 2011, Miles Education, India's largest CPA training institute with a presence across 9 cities in India, has been instrumental in building the eco-system for CPA in India. Miles has partnered with all of the Big 4 accounting firms and over 100 MNCs in India who recruit CPAs in large numbers to support their local as well as global finance operations in India. Besides, Miles has trained thousands of CPA candidates across India and helped them get placed at leading MNCs in India and abroad. Given Miles' outreach and commitment to CPA candidates, over 80 per cent of newly licensed CPAs every year in India are Miles alumni.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Onions thrown at Nitish while speaking about jobs at Madhubani rally

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday was attacked with onions when he was talking about jobs at a rally in Madhubani district.Nitish was addressing the rally for the third phase of the elections as p...

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' after marginal improvement

The national capitals air quality slipped back into the very poor category again on Tuesday after recording a marginal improvement. However, the share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution dropped to 10 per cent during the day due to a cha...

Decide on release of 7 Rajiv case convicts, parties tell TN Guv Purohit

Main opposition party DMK and PMK on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to expeditiously decide on the release of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. The reaction of the parties came after the Supreme Court...

Kenya's blind students struggle with social distancing as schools re-open

Kenyan students Purity Nduku and Blessing Cheroo, who go to a boarding school for blind and partially blind children near Nairobi, often walk holding hands. That way you are sure you have the support and if something happens, your friend wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020