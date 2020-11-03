Annapoorna Masala aims to increase turnover to Rs 200 cr in three years

Left Menu
The company wanted to establish itself as a national brand from South India in the FMCG industry projected at Rs 7,21,000 crore this fiscal, of which the food and beverage segment accounted for Rs 1,36,990 crore and wanted to capture a good market share, its Executive Director, Vijay Prasad told reporters here. Launching nine new blends of Tamil Nadu's most popular regional delicacies here, Vijay Prasad said Annapoorna will expand its current product portfolio of 53 products to over 80 in the next three years.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:39 IST
Annapoorna Masalas and Spices, a leading brand of Southern Region, has set a target of Rs 200 crore turnover in the next three years, a top company official said on Tuesday. The company wanted to establish itself as a national brand from South India in the FMCG industry projected at Rs 7,21,000 crore this fiscal, of which the food and beverage segment accounted for Rs 1,36,990 crore and wanted to capture a good market share, its Executive Director, Vijay Prasad told reporters here.

Launching nine new blends of Tamil Nadu's most popular regional delicacies here, Vijay Prasad said Annapoorna will expand its current product portfolio of 53 products to over 80 in the next three years. Stating that the company was eyeing the South Indian market, he said it would expand to 1,500 towns from the present 450 and one lakh shops in one year. Also, he said the plan was to set foot in the northern markets after establishing itself strongly in the south.

The expansion will also help in job creation, he added. The company has a manufacturing plant in the city with 35 metric tonnes of production capacity per day and at present was utilising only 30 per cent, Vijay Prasad said.

