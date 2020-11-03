Left Menu
Ravindra Pandey appointed on Yes Bank board as SBI nominee director

Yes Bank on Tuesday said Ravindra Pandey has been appointed on its board as SBI's nominee director (non-executive). Pandey has been appointed as nominee director (non-executive) of SBI on the board of Yes Bank with effect from November 3, 2020, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:12 IST
Ravindra Pandey appointed on Yes Bank board as SBI nominee director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank on Tuesday said Ravindra Pandey has been appointed on its board as SBI's nominee director (non-executive). The appointment is as per the nomination received from State Bank of India (SBI) under the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 notified by the Ministry of Finance in March this year.

He replaces Swaminathan Janakiraman, who resigned with effect from October 28, 2020, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. Pandey has been appointed as nominee director (non-executive) of SBI on the board of Yes Bank with effect from November 3, 2020, it said. The appointment was recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the board, it added.

Pandey, Deputy Managing Director (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, SBI, is a career banker with deep domain expertise, extensive knowledge and leadership experience in digital transformation, retail, SME, corporate and international banking, during his career spanning more than three decades, it said. Yes Bank stock closed at Rs 12.29 apiece on BSE, up 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

