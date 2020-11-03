Balkrishna Industries may commence production of its giant tyre by June next year

Balkrishna Industries has developed a prototype for its biggest tyre for rigid dump truck and mass production of the tyre is expected to commence by the second quarter of next year. The prototype is for Earthmax SR 468, which will be part of the range of radial tyres used for off-road vehicles and equipped with an all-steel structure, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

"With this Giant 57" tire, the prototype of which has been made, we wish to send a positive message to the market, to our partner distributors and to our end users," company's Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said. The company sells its tyres under the BKT brand and manufactures off-highway tyres specifically designed for vehicles operating in agricultural, industrial, earthmoving, mining, port, ATV (golf) and gardening sectors.

"We have meticulously begun the mass scale execution of its launch at our state-of-the-art plant; and our production team is in full swing to ensure that our product is unveiled as early as the second quarter of 2021," a company spokesperson told PTI about the new tyre. According to the spokesperson, it will be a pan-India production, keeping in mind that the domestic construction market is all set to expand more than ever, owing to the government's monumental NHAI initiatives and exponential growth brought on by the building of smart cities. Dilip Vaidya, President and Director of Technology said the new tyre will now be subject to the most rigorous testing up to the spring of 2021.