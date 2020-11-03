Left Menu
Two men addicted to online gambling end lives in TN

Two more deaths by suicide by men addicted to online gambling were reported in the district days after a private bank employee ended his life in the city for the same reason, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Two more deaths by suicide by men addicted to online gambling were reported in the district days after a private bank employee ended his life in the city for the same reason, police said on Tuesday. According to police, 28-year old Jeevanandam of Thondamuthur on the outskirts hanged himself at his house on Monday night after losing money in online gambling even as his wife had been objecting to the man indulging in it.

The deceased, running a computer sales and service center in partnership, had set aside Rs 50,000 to be given to his friend. However, he lost Rs 20,000 in online rummy.

Unable to bear the loss and due to mental depression, Jeevanandam hanged himself in his house. Similarly, 32-year old Jayachandran, a lathe operator in Sundarapuram, hanged himself at his house Monday night.

Jayachandran had borrowed money to undergo heart surgery two years ago and was not able to repay it in full. It was said that Jayachandran has become an online gambling addict recently and had stopped going to work, police, quoting his relatives, said.

As he was not able to win the required amount, he became mentally upset and ended his life. Further investigations are on, police said.

A private bank employee of Seereanaickenpalayam in the city had died by suicide in his house for similar reason a couple of days ago. The opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi had recently urged the Central government to take immediate steps to prohibit all kinds of online gambling alleging it was highly addictive and several people, who lost their money have ended their lives.

