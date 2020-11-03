Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Oct

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, BSE said in a release. Out of the total complaints resolved, 272 were against active companies, while seven were against suspended firms, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:08 IST
BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Oct
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, BSE said in a release.

Out of the total complaints resolved, 272 were against active companies, while seven were against suspended firms, it added. The exchange also gave a list of 10 firms with the highest number of complaints pending against them as of November 2, 2020.

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, with 23 complaints, has the highest number of complaints pending against it. Other companies with pending investor complaints are J.K. Pharmachem Ltd (16), Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd (12), Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd. (12), Teem Laboratories Ltd (12), Blazon Marbles Ltd (11), Negotium International Trade Ltd(11), Gujarat Meditech Ltd (11) Global Securities Ltd (10) and Softrak Venture Investments Ltd (9).

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and FranceThe threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at s...

Jaishankar attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-related challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020