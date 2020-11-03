Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to chair global investor roundtable on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020 on Thursday which will be attended by heads of 20 top institutional investors from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore. The global institutional investors representing key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore will participate in VGIR 2020, Bajaj said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:55 IST
PM to chair global investor roundtable on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020 on Thursday which will be attended by heads of 20 top institutional investors from the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore. VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for making the country a USD 5 trillion economy. "All the major global investors, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds of the world, would be participating. We have confirmation from such investors who would be participating in this virtual conference. "As a matter of fact, assets under management for these funds would be more than USD 6 trillion," Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj told reporters at a virtual event

The Indian side at the roundtable will be represented by business leaders, financial market regulators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The global institutional investors representing key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore will participate in VGIR 2020, Bajaj said. Some of these investors would be engaging with the government for the first time, he added. Some of the prominent funds participating in the event include Temasek, AustralianSuper, CDPQ, CPP Investments, GIC, Future Fund, Japan Post Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Korean Investment Corporation, Nippon Life, Mubadala Investment Company, Ontario Teachers, Teachers Retirement Texas and Pension Denmark, he said. Apart from this, there will be six major Indian industrialists -- Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Nadan Nilekani (Infosys), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank) to share their experience, he said. "The whole idea of this conference is... to give them (investors) information about various investment opportunities in India, the present economic situation in India and what opportunities they have," he pointed out

The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India, he added. "If they have any concerns, we would also take care of those concerns and try and answer them. I would also like to tell you that we have been interacting with these funds for the last five or six months. We have undertaken a lot of activities on the basis of our interactions with them," Bajaj emphasised. Based on past interactions, the government has done away with dividend distribution tax and extended tax exemption to sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with certain conditions, he said. VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments. Foreign investments in India this fiscal at USD 35.7 billion was the highest-ever for the first five months of a financial year.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mysterious robocalls - but no evidence of U.S. election hacking

Voters in several U.S. states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials. But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already...

‘Baba Ka Dhaba' row: Youtuber alleges defamation, claims he handed over Rs 3.78 L to eatery owner

As police probe is underway, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video of the owner of popular eatery Baba Ka Dhaba, alleged on Tuesday that he is being defamed and claimed that he had handed over Rs 3.78 lakh to him. Nearly a month afte...

Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Daily coron...

After Mathura namaz row, 4 held for Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Police arrested four men Tuesday after they chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah, a day after namaz offered on the premises of a temple here triggered a row. New sections have also been added in the FIR registered over the namaz incident. Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020