BRIEF-Election results for North Carolina counties watched by Wall Street

Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S. presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be indicative of broader trends. FACTBOX

* U.S. COUNTY WATCH - WITH 72.2% OF EXPECTED VOTES COUNTED IN BLADEN COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, TRUMP HAS 54.4%; BIDEN HAS 45.1% -EDISON RESEARCH * IN 2016 TRUMP CARRIED BLADEN COUNTY BY 9.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS AFTER IT HAD VOTED DEMOCRAT IN THE PREVIOUS TWO ELECTIONS

* BLADEN COUNTY HAS SEEN 13,474 EARLY VOTES AS OF NOV. 2; IN 2016, COUNTY SAW TOTAL VOTES OF 15,897 * U.S. COUNTY WATCH - WITH 83.2% OF EXPECTED VOTES COUNTED IN DURHAM COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, TRUMP HAS 16.7%; BIDEN HAS 82.2% -EDISON RESEARCH

* IN 2016 TRUMP LOST DURHAM COUNTY BY 59.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS; INVESTORS WATCHING COUNTY TO GAUGE DEMOCRATIC ENTHUSIASM * DURHAM COUNTY HAS SEEN 163,251 EARLY VOTES AS OF NOV. 2; IN 2016, COUNTY SAW TOTAL VOTES OF 156,134

* U.S. COUNTY WATCH - WITH 83.9% OF EXPECTED VOTES COUNTED IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, TRUMP HAS 29.8%; BIDEN HAS 68.7% -EDISON RESEARCH * IN 2016 TRUMP LOST MECKLENBURG COUNTY BY 29.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS; INVESTORS WATCHING COUNTY TO GAUGE DEMOCRATIC ENTHUSIASM

* MECKLENBURG COUNTY HAS SEEN 490,115 EARLY VOTES AS OF NOV. 2; IN 2016, COUNTY SAW TOTAL VOTES OF 472,857 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]