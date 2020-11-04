Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's service sector recovery strengthens in Oct, hiring picks up - Caixin PMI

Domestic demand drove activity, with the survey showing new export business received by Chinese services firms slipping further into contraction in October, at the fastest rate since July. "The second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the third wave in the U.S. have significantly suppressed China's overseas demand," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments released alongside the survey.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 07:15 IST
China's service sector recovery strengthens in Oct, hiring picks up - Caixin PMI

The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a sixth straight month in October, an industry survey showed on Wednesday, with hiring picking up to the highest level in a year but overseas demand slipping. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.8 from September's 54.8, the highest reading since June and staying well above the 50-mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

The services sector, which accounts for about 60% of the economy and half of urban jobs, had initially been slower to return to growth than large manufacturers, but the recovery has gathered pace in recent months. Domestic demand drove activity, with the survey showing new export business received by Chinese services firms slipping further into contraction in October, at the fastest rate since July.

"The second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the third wave in the U.S. have significantly suppressed China's overseas demand," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments released alongside the survey. But firms hired more for the third month in a row and at the fastest pace since September 2019, indicating a strengthening recovery in a labour market hit hard earlier in the year by measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Service firms were highly optimistic about business prospects, with a sub-index for confidence in the year rising to the strongest level since 2012. The official PMI showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace since 2013 in October.

Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports have propelled China's rebound, though the global outlook is dimming as many Western countries battle renewed surges in the virus that causes COVID-19, with some going back into virus lockdowns. "In the coming months, a continued recovery of the Chinese economy is highly likely, but it is necessary to be cautious about the normalisation of monetary and fiscal policies in the post-epidemic period," Wang said.

China's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier. It is expected to expand around 2% for the full year - the weakest in more than three decades but still much stronger than other major economies.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

South Koreas military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. The man was found about 950 a.m. on the eas...

FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The U.S. dollar clawed back early losses against risk-sensitive currencies on Wednesday after preliminary results suggested President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, a key battleground state. ...

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Elector...

SKorea military detects unidentified person at NKorea border

South Korean troops were engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday after detecting unidentified personnel there, the Souths military said. A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said South Koreas sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020