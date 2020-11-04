Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The offshore Chinese yuan, seen as a currency that has much to lose if Trump wins due to his hawkish stance on China on trade and several other issues, dropped 0.25% to 6.6959 dollar . Investors were braced for the possibility that the election results may not become clear on Wednesday, with markets hedging against the risk of a contested election or a potentially drawn out process as mail in ballots were counted.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 07:38 IST
FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The U.S. dollar clawed back early losses against risk-sensitive currencies on Wednesday after preliminary results suggested President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, a key battleground state. That undercut rising expectations in markets this week that Biden will likely win the presidency and adopt a large stimulus to support the economy.

"If Biden won Florida, he was almost certain to win the entire race but uncertainties seem high and we are seeing a correction in risk-on trades," said Yujiro Goto, head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities. Trump was narrowly leading Biden in Florida, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies stood at 93.626, flat on the day. It had shed 0.9% on Tuesday, its biggest daily drop since late March as traders had bet on a Biden victory. A win for Biden, expected to be less confrontational in trade issues with China and other trade partners than Trump, could be a boon for currencies that have suffered from tariffs imposed by the president.

The euro fetched $1.1707, down 0.1% on the day after having climbed as high as $1.1770 earlier. The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.3036, erasing earlier gains of 0.6%. The Australian dollar gave up 0.2% to $0.7143.

The safe-haven yen was little changed at 104.59 per dollar . The offshore Chinese yuan, seen as a currency that has much to lose if Trump wins due to his hawkish stance on China on trade and several other issues, dropped 0.25% to 6.6959 dollar .

Investors were braced for the possibility that the election results may not become clear on Wednesday, with markets hedging against the risk of a contested election or a potentially drawn out process as mail in ballots were counted. "A contested election probably takes all of the SPX, Bond yields and the USD (at least versus majors) down meaningfully," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

South Koreas military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. The man was found about 950 a.m. on the eas...

FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The U.S. dollar clawed back early losses against risk-sensitive currencies on Wednesday after preliminary results suggested President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, a key battleground state. ...

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Elector...

SKorea military detects unidentified person at NKorea border

South Korean troops were engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday after detecting unidentified personnel there, the Souths military said. A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said South Koreas sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020