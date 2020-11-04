Mantra Properties records highest sale of 675 units with a turnover of INR 325 Crore during August to October 2020

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Pune-based renowned developer and creator of lifestyle homes, Mantra Properties, has achieved peak performance during the pandemic by recording highest sale of over 675 units crossing turnover of over INR 325 Crore for the period August to October 2020. The company has shown a positive outcome to the realty sector which has been grappling with a severe downturn for some time now. Amidst the chaos and distress caused by the COVID19, Mantra Properties has created a success story with its innovative campaigns - Mantra Ghar Banaye Dhani, 8% Ki Aamdani and converted the otherwise dull market into an opportunity by quickly adapting to the change caused by new normal and paving way for a revival of property sales. 500 units sold in the first two months of the campaign itself giving sales the much needed right push. The growth trajectory continued in the month of October 2020 which saw over 175 units being sold as a result of the campaign effect and consumer confidence. While expressing delight, Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties said, "The pandemic has put a significant strain on property sales as consumer demand and site visits have considerably reduced over the past few months. In times such as these which are unprecedented, Mantra Properties brought in a disruptive campaign, – Mantra Ghar Banaye Dhani, 8% Ki Aamdani to prospective home buyers, wherein for the first time in the history of real estate a home earns an ROI of 8% and that too for two years. Primarily, the objective is to give our customers the worth for their money i.e. a home that they always dreamt of and build memories that last a lifetime. Secondly, we make this dream better with an offering wherein; the home they invest in becomes a part of their family and supports them with the extra earning which can take care of a lot of things. Especially in such times where any other investment is not giving the desired yield." The scheme works like a Recurring Deposit for 2 years, wherein, on whatever payments the customer makes toward their home, they will receive an 8% ROI calculated on the period and the same will be paid out at the end of first year. Similarly, on the payments made in the first year and the second year, the 8 % will be calculated for the tenure and will be paid out at the end of the period.

Nitin Gupta, Sr, Vice President – Sales, Marketing and CRM, Mantra Properties added, "We felt that this could be a good time to give our customers the right yield for their investments. We have got tremendous response from the campaign with prospective home buyers and the campaign has created records in the real estate sector in Pune and we are proud to welcome the 670+ members into the ever expanding Mantra family. This certainly is a great welcome to the festive season." While the last 3 months are an indicator of the company's peak performance, Mantra Properties is extremely bullish about the next 2 months as well given the onset of the festive season and increase in demand for home buying. They are offering to customers value driven deals which are beneficial to those who are seeking to invest in real estate. About Mantra Properties Mantra Properties is one of the youngest and fastest growing real estate organization in Pune that has expanded rapidly across Pune. Since inception in 2007, we've always strived to provide the best value to our customers by carefully listening to their needs. Our intelligent design and emphasis on quality, transparency and delivery have enabled us to gain the customers as well as the market's trust. The trust has been built over the last 13 years with 11 fully delivered projects, 15 projects under development across Pune and PCMC and we currently have 66 lakhs square feet under construction.

