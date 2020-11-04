Ananya Panday to Endorse VEGA

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore – Business Wire IndiaBollywood's latest rage and the current heartthrob of the nation, fashionista Ananya Panday has been signed up by India's leading beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand, VEGA, to endorse its exquisite range of products. VEGA has one of the largest range of 'Head to Toe' Beauty accessories and a differentiated portfolio of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) hair styling and grooming appliances

On this occasion, Mr. Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, "VEGA's mission is to make our consumers 'Atmanirbhar' with our DIY range of innovative products. We have always innovated while combining fashion & style with value for money pricing. We have introduced various products such as 3 in 1 hair styler, hair dryer, straightening brushes and chopstick curler with the endeavor to always stay ahead of the competition with a keen focus to bring the best for our consumer. The name VEGA denotes one of the brightest stars in the universe and for us all our VEGA fans are the bright stars who dazzle the world with their charm and pizzazz. This is the quality that resonates in our brand star, Ananya Panday, who at such a young age has made a mark for herself and enthralls her legion of fans with her charm, skills & cool quotient. She is already known for her distinct style statement and the elan with which she presents herself to the world. Her appeal amongst the young & the youth of India is second to none, a fact that is evident from her immense following on all forms of media. Ananya is the perfect fit for brand VEGA that also aspires to cater to the diverse grooming and styling needs of the young free spirited gen Z of today." Speaking about her association with the brand, Ananya said, "I love experimenting with my hair because it symbolizes my passion for fashion & flair. Vega has been an integral part of my hairstyling routine since a long time and I feel great being a part of the brand that is a leader in providing grooming solutions and is loved in all parts of our country. For me, Vega Hair Straighteners, Dryers , Stylers and Hair Brushes are a 'must-have'. They help you achieve that salon perfect look within the comfort of your home. I am truly excited and looking forward to a journey full of style & glamour with VEGA."About VEGA Vega, India's leading beauty accessory flagship brand was launched in the year 2000. It has the largest market share in the organized sector with more than 500 products in hair brushes, combs, makeup brushes, manicure, pedicure, face and bath accessories. Vega has a significant nationwide presence with Personal Care Appliances in women and men category in general and modern trade, professional and E-Commerce channels and exclusive brand outlets in leading malls. The range includes Hair Straighteners, Hair Dryers, Hair curlers and Hair stylers for women. VEGA Men is a brand that will offer trimmers, grooming kits, shavers and beard straighteners under its portfolio specially targeted towards men. Vega has an unparalleled grooming lineage and stands for innovation which reflects in the product line, marketing, communication, promotion and distribution. Further 2020 is going to be a landmark year for VEGA as it is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and will be rolling out its first Made in India product soon. In the meanwhile, watch out for the all new campaign featuring Ananya for 'VEGA'

To View the Images Click on the Links Below:Ananya PandayMr Sandeep Jain, Director - VEGA