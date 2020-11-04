SmartTemp+ | India's first Smart Wireless Thermometer launched by CWD Innovations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 04 (ANI/PRNewswire): Whether a business owner trying to assure employees of their safety at the office or a homemaker taking care of the elderly and children on a daily basis - SmartTemp+ will help one go about their day worry-free. With remote-monitoring and push-alerts in case of temperature spikes (or drops), one will always be aware of their community's health, without needing to test temperatures every hour.

SmartTemp+ comprises a wearable device, a mobile phone application, and a web-based data analytics dashboard. The 7mm slim device sticks to the left axial area (below the armpit) and has a battery life of up to 90 days to allow for worry-free, 24/7 monitoring of your body temperature. SmartTemp+ is made of medically safe materials, eliminating the struggle of cleaning that comes with regular thermometers. With a clinical-grade accuracy of 0.1°C and a weight of only 7 grams, SmartTemp+ is built not only to be customer friendly but also to provide medically precise information.

The SmartTemp+ mobile app and cloud-based dashboard enable enterprises and medical institutions to monitor their employees' health from a central system, giving them the ability to intervene early and curtail the spread of potential infections in their community. "We salute all of our frontline warriors working to control the COVID-19 pandemic: our doctors, nurses, and care-takers. Research indicates that a rise or fall in body temperature is not just indicative of the ailment but can also reflect the efficacy of treatment. SmartTemp+ is an early intervention and prevention solution, reducing the chances of a carrier spreading the virus to others," said Siddharth Xavier, Co-founder, CWD Innovations on the launch.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)