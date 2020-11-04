Left Menu
Development News Edition

China trade body urges 'retrospective tariffs' on Australian wine

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:03 IST
China trade body urges 'retrospective tariffs' on Australian wine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Chinese drinks group has called for retrospective tariffs on Australian wine imports, Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Wednesday, amid escalating trade and diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

Treasury, the world's largest listed winemaker, said in a filing it had been notified that the China Alcoholic Drinks Association (CADA) wrote to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) requesting tariffs on Australian wine as part of a previously announced anti-dumping probe. The request reflects a deepening trade stand-off between the countries which began a free trade agreement in 2015 but have since seen the relationship cool as Australia joined a global call for an investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus.

In the filing Treasury said it "will continue to engage proactively with its customers in China to both assess the impact of this request on future import orders and support them in any new process requirements." Treasury said it didn't know which products for which CADA proposed tariffs, whether the ministry would apply them retrospectively, nor what the financial impact could be. The company makes most of its profit from Asia, where China is one of its main markets.

Amid the souring of relations, this week the South China Morning Post said China was expected to block imports of sugar, red wine, lobster, barley, coal and copper ore and concentrates from Australia. China said reduced imports of Australian products were the result of buyers' decisions. Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham invoked the 2015 free trade agreement on Wednesday, telling local radio Australian exporters did not engage in dumping - exporting below cost to take market share - and that there was "no reason why our exporters should see any disruption".

"What I would urge Chinese authorities to do is to make it very clear that the commitments they've given to Australia under the China Australia Free Trade Agreement ... will be honoured," he said. CADA, the Chinese industry body, was not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence

President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over t...

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor calls Trump remarks 'partisan attack'

Pennsylvanias Democratic Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps unsubstantiated claim about fraud in the U.S. presidential election a partisan attack, and said his state was working hard to count more than 1 million m...

Nigeria Government to ban passports for travelers refusing for compulsory PCR test

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban passports for travelers who refuse to make themselves available for a compulsory PCR test, seven days after arriving in the country from using their international passports for a minimum of six m...

Third wave of COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital can be called the third wave. There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020